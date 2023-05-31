Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Sound and light show Electric Wonderland coming to Rosalind Park

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 1 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An inflatable astronaut with a dynamic visor is set to be part of the Electric Wonderland installation at Rosalind Park this winter. Picture supplied.
An inflatable astronaut with a dynamic visor is set to be part of the Electric Wonderland installation at Rosalind Park this winter. Picture supplied.

A new after-dark experience is set to light up Rosalind Park this winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.