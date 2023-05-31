A new after-dark experience is set to light up Rosalind Park this winter.
From June 23 to July 9, the park will be transformed into an Electric Wonderland, featuring large illuminated sculptures, a laser light show, musical stepping stones and other immersive installations.
Event manager Alicia Villiers said the experience would be a showcase of the latest in light and sound technology.
"We've got over 11,000 LED pixel balls, giant inflatable installations, a light symphony which uses 90 two-metre LED light tubes, heaps of interactive stuff for the kids and 20 lasers producing thousands of beams throughout the park," she said.
Ms Villiers said this year the team took inspiration from light shows across the country, which she said had become increasingly popular.
"We've visited lots of different things and seen what's the latest and greatest and what people are loving, so we've taken that and put it all into the space of Rosalind Park," she said.
She said winter was a great time for light shows and Electric Wonderland would get people out of the house.
"In winter you think it's cold, but actually when you get outside, it's quite beautiful," she said.
"I think it's just magical in the park when some of the leaves are still around and you're making the most of a month where people don't really think about doing much.
"Once you get out, go and have dinner somewhere and enjoy all the lights, it's really a great event."
Tickets would cost $12 for adults, $8 for children aged three to 16 years old, $35 for a family of two adults and two children, and children and two would be free.
