Even Bendigo's famous trams are feeling the winter chill - but according to the Tramways CEO, the No.15 tram didn't have a choice in putting on some winter woolies.
"Tram No. 15 went to sleep one night as a classic Birney tram and woke up the next morning in the most vibrant pyjamas Bendigo has ever seen," CEO of Bendigo Tramways James Reade said.
The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with crocheted bunting, seat covers and blankets, is a regular attraction throughout winter, supported by a group of anonymous "needling ninjas".
"The Yarn Bombers have truly outdone themselves this year," Mr Reade said.
Mr Reade said the tram was an example of the way Bendigo comes alive in the cold winter months.
"Especially during the City's Winter Ignite campaign, it's a reminder of the warmth and vibrancy that Bendigo offers, even in the coldest months," he said.
For those keen to experience the cosy charm of the Yarn Bomb Tram, you can find it on the tracks this winter.
