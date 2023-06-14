Bendigo Advertiser
The Smith Street Band heads to Bendigo during regional tour

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 15 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 8:30am
The Smith Street Band is heading out to regional cities for their Life After Football East Coast tour. Picture by Ian Laidlaw
Aussie rockers The Smith Street Band are hitting the road for an Australian East Coast tour, which includes a show in Bendigo next month - and not for the first time.

