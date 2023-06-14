Aussie rockers The Smith Street Band are hitting the road for an Australian East Coast tour, which includes a show in Bendigo next month - and not for the first time.
Vocalist and guitarists Wil Wagner said the upcoming return to bendigo has been met with fond memories, having previously played the Music Man on Hargreaves Street, now Piano Bar.
He said the band had "done heaps of regional touring" and always found the crowd to be "a bit more appreciative".
"We are all kind of scruffy people... so we definitely feel a lot more at home in country pubs than we do in sort of fancy city places," he said.
Hot off the back of their Life After Football album capital cities tour, the band is spreading the love to regional cities in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.
Wagner said he couldn't wait to get on the road.
"Doing the capital city tour was really fun, but I really love doing regional tours," he said.
"I like getting to sort of smaller places and it involves a lot more sort of driving, which is always really nice, I much prefer driving around the countryside to flying from Sydney to Brisbane."
The five-piece band has come from humble beginnings playing small venues, to becoming synonymous with Australian rock and well-known for their energy, powerful chords and emotional lyrics.
Their fifth album was released last year and was named Album of the Week at triple j, with the commercial station inviting the band for Like A Version, where they covered Alanis Morisette's Hand in my Pocket, which is now part of their setlist.
The album includes singles I Don't Wanna Do Nothing Forever which placed 90th in the triple j Hottest 100, Everyone Is Lying To You For Money and title track Life After Football.
In 2020, the band released the album Don't Waste Your Anger which debuted at top spot on the ARIA Album Chart.
Audiences could expect the band to be as loud, energetic and passionate as ever, Wagner said.
"Hopefully you'll make some friends in the crowd... we have a very sweet and positive and fun fan base on the whole. It's a fun night with some yelling."
The Smith Street Band play at the All Seasons Hotel on Friday, July 28. Click here for tickets.
