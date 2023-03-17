Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Art Gallery unveils latest exhibition Australiana: Designing a Nation

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australiana: Designing a Nation curator Emma Busowski. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Art Gallery's latest exhibition tells the story of Australia, displaying the country's iconography through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.