What do more than 3000 people from all around Australia have in common? They have long and fond memories of the Australian Women's Weekly.
And a knack for baking children's birthday cakes.
What started out as a creative way to source community photos for an exhibition at the Bendigo Art Gallery marking The Australian Women's Weekly's 90th anniversary turned into a flood of pictures from around the nation.
The response showed the incredible impact the magazine has had on Australian society.
Curator of the exhibition Laura Ellis said they asked people via social media to send in photos of children's birthday cakes made from recipes that had appeared in an edition of the Women's Weekly.
MORE NEWS:
"As we know the Australian Women's Weekly is a very widely read and beloved magazine for nearly a century now," she said.
"It became clear to us early on that the cookbooks, and in particular the children's birthday cake books, are two really important parts of the magazine's history."
Ms Ellis said the team at the Bendigo Art Gallery had an inkling of of how popular the magazine's cookbooks were but they could not have predicted the sheer number of responses they would get to the callout.
Thousands of entries were sent int that spanned across decades and showed how the magazine had touched the lives of so many Australians.
"We understood it was popular and people were very attached to (the magazine) and had lots of special memories," she said.
"But I think we underestimated just how popular that book actually is and when we did a call out on social media for readers to send in their home photographers of their birthday cake books in action we were absolutely overwhelmed.
"We got well over 3000 photographs sent in and just countless beautiful stories of how important those cakes have been across generations."
The birthday cake photos will sit alongside other exhibits, including garments created by Australian designers which featured in the magazine's covers.
There will also be a collection of antique sewing and fashion from historical societies.
Ms Ellis said the exhibition would allow people to "take a trip down memory lane" with the magazine and reflect on how the nearly-century year old publication has impacted their lives.
"The most exciting thing about the exhibition is it will really be a space for people to kind of think about their connection the magazine and draw on their own memories," she said.
Ms Ellis said anyone who wanted to share photos with the gallery were more than welcome to.
The exhibition, The Australian Women's Weekly: 90 Years of an Australian icon, will run from May 27 until August 27.
Do you have a memory of the Women's Weekly? Let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.