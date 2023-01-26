Bendigo's Australia Day event was an opportunity to celebrate community leaders and their work, while also acknowledging our history.
Surrounded by market stalls and activities, a ceremony honouring the City of Greater Bendigo's coveted Australia Day award recipients was held beside Lake Weeroona.
Citizen and Young Citizens of the Year Trevor Strauch, Amelia Leach-Unmeopa and Mitchell Graham were officially presented with their awards and each reflected on their achievements.
Ms Leach-Unmeopa used her platform to pay tribute and reflect on her heritage and the hurt Indigenous people had endured.
"I want to thank (the Dja Dja Wurrung people) for embedding into Country their hopes and dreams, as well as their strength and resilience," she said.
"I'd like to highlight (that) mob is still mourning, hurting and grieving the loss of our ancestors, elders, traditions and culture.
"Today we mourn the unnecessary deaths of our ancestors and the suffering that has followed, including children being taken away from their community and families.
"I would like to share the strength passed on by my elders to the mob out there who have been displaced and don't know where they come from or where their Country is.
"We hear you and we love you."
After spending the past four years in Bendigo, Ms Leach-Unmeopa thanked the city for welcoming her and her family into the community.
She said she wouldn't be where she was today without her family and those around her.
"My mum is the strongest woman I know and will ever know," she said.
"Through everything, you have been my rock and given me the best opportunities possible.
"My family and I moved to Bendigo and we were amazed by how welcoming the community was from the start.
"I was able to attend school and actively be a part of that community and assist my peers to speak out on what they believe is important."
Mr Strauch took time to acknowledge his family's volunteer work that inspired his many years helping out.
"I pay tribute to my wife Leonie, who over the years has done a tremendous amount of community work herself," he said.
"As far as I'm concerned, this is not my award, this is our award."
Mr Strauch said he didn't do the work to receive thanks, but sometimes it did come in "subtle ways".
"I remember when out on a job with the fire brigade, we went to assist a farmer who had gotten stuck under some machinery," he said.
"When we got there and he saw us, the look in his eyes said 'thank God you're here', and that feeling is indescribable."
Mr Graham said when he thought about the organisations he had been involved in, there was one word to sum it up - empowerment.
"Empowerment is from everyone who taught me sports growing up - the teachers that gave me the necessary skills to become a true citizen and leader," he said.
"It's the family and friends that have helped me strive to become who I am today."
Mr Graham said he hoped his platform would allow him the be the type of leader he had always been surrounded by.
"You need to empower those around you to become better citizens and better at what they do," he said.
"It's about seeing the community benefit from the dedication you have."
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf hoped attendees would be proud of their city and everything the community had achieved.
"Australia Day seeks to celebrate the birth of our nation, but the story of Australia is far greater than its recent history," she said.
"Indeed, Australia's history begins some 60,000 years ago with our First Nation's people.
"As Australians, we are naturally proud of our country and its people, however we must recognise this day can be one of mourning for many First Nations people.
"Whatever we do, it is important we mark Australia Day with respect.
"There is much to love about living in Greater Bendigo and I hope today you feel really proud of our community."
