Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo's Brougham Arms Hotel pleads for more chefs

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brougham Arms Hotel co-owner Luke Macumber is worried about the well-being of staff as the business goes through a chef shortage. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Hospitality venues across the central Victorian region are just getting by as a staff shortage grips the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.