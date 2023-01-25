Hospitality venues across the central Victorian region are just getting by as a staff shortage grips the industry.
Restaurants and cafes are doing whatever they can to entice chefs and other professionals to chose their workplaces, even for a short time.
Venues including Bendigo's the Brougham Arms Hotel are working on a skeleton staff regiment, which co-owner Luke Macumber says takes a toll on all aspects of the business.
"You can only do it for so long," he said.
"We're closing our doors one day a week to give our chefs a chance to have a breather, but it's only a short term solution."
On a good day, the Brougham Arms has four or five full-time chefs on its roster with another three casuals to fill in the gaps.
But Mr Macumber says there are some nights when the kitchen is running with only two chefs.
"It's been pretty hard since the COVID-19 days and we want to make sure we look after our staff the best we can," he said.
"You want to make sure we have enough staff to give everyone a break so they don't burn out."
Mr Macumber said the team had taken all the usual avenues to try entice more chefs and would also consider international workers.
"We've had a bit of interest through social media, but we're even prepared to sponsor people from overseas who have the right qualifications," he said.
"Even if there's anyone who wants to re-enter the workforce, we would be happy to take on people on a full-time or casual basis.
"We just want to find people who are passionate about the industry."
Mr Macumber said the shortage pressures were being felt across the board, making it even more difficult.
"We talk to people from the building industry or healthcare industry across the bar and it's the same everywhere," he said.
"And we're not the only venue in the city that has this issue either.
"It's one of those things where if you don't snap the chef or worker up as soon as they walk through the door, you could lose them."
There is some level of positivity getting staff through this tough time.
"We know this will pass," Mr Macumber said.
"It's just a time we need to get through, but we know things will get better."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
