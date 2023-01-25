Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo woman honoured with Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for diabetes advocacy

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
January 26 2023 - 8:30am
Margaret (Peg) Kearin has received a Medal of the Order of Australia for her services to diabetes advocacy. Picture by Noni Hyett

Margaret (Peg) Kearin OAM cannot wait to tell her grandchildren about the "thrill" of receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia, having been sworn to secrecy since finding out the news.

