Dedicated basketball volunteer Sally Duncan receives Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
January 26 2023 - 8:30am
Sally Duncan OAM has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her services to basketball. Picture by Lucy Williams

Derrinal's Sally Duncan OAM has loved basketball all her life, and she has now received a Medal of the Order of Australia for services to the sport for her enormous contributions.

