Derrinal's Sally Duncan OAM has loved basketball all her life, and she has now received a Medal of the Order of Australia for services to the sport for her enormous contributions.
She said it was quite emotional to hear the news and "an unbelievable honour".
"I know a couple of people who have OAMs and, of course, I'm in awe of what they do and so to have that recognition yourself is really quite humbling," she said.
Growing up in Clunes, around the age of 12 she fell into playing basketball which she continued for 45 years.
"It was never at a high level or anything like that but I loved it," she said.
"And mum and dad taught us from a very early age that if we wanted something then we had to put in, you don't just get given stuff.
"If we wanted a basketball competition, then we had to go to the meetings and we had to sand the courts and we had to score and we had to referee.
"You can't just turn up and play, you've got to do all of the things that are required to keep an organization going."
Ms Duncan believes in being busy and volunteering certainly runs in the blood - with her mother, father, sister and niece all having previously won Clunes' citizen of the year.
In 1996, she became involved with the Melbourne-based Power House Basketball Club (PHBC) competition for those with an intellectual impairment.
What began as collecting door takings and helping out at the Christmas party, has progressed into almost three decades immersed in the Friday night competition which is recognised as one of the leading programs of its kind globally.
She continues to help run the program for around 220 players and has been board chair and director of administration for Power Assist since its start in 2001. Power Assist is a not-for-profit charitable organisation that oversees the weekly competition and raises funds to support the program.
Sally and her partner Pete travel down to Hawthorn every Friday for the competition that has become part of their life.
"The participants love coming, they love succeeding, they love the challenge of the physical side of it but they also love wearing a uniform and scoring points," she said.
"We make it a happy place and it's a safe place and they don't always have that in their lives, so that's a good thing."
Since 1999, Ms Duncan has also been the manager of "The Pearls", Australia's women's team for those with an intellectual impairment.
Ms Duncan said this exceptional side remained number one in both 5x5 and 3x3 forms of the game.
She also previously served as manager of the Victoria Metro state teams for those with intellectual impairments for a decade.
"When you go national championships, you could go to any town or city in Australia, and you're taking people's children with you for a week and helping them learn life skills," Ms Duncan said.
"So it's not just about what happens on the court and coping with winning and losing and knee injuries and all that sort of the physical side of it, but it's also off the court and teaching people about coming to mealtime on time dressed appropriately, personal hygiene, confidence, being able to go shopping and all of those skills."
Ms Duncan said to travel around the world with these elite athletes had been incredibly rewarding.
"You get that opportunity to be with them for 10 or 12 days while you're overseas and you form a very close bond with those girls," she said.
"We have an open age competition at the Australian level so you can have girls in the program for 10 or 15 years."
For Ms Duncan, a tough aspect of these trips is coming home and saying goodbye to the girls.
"They're not necessarily going back into a home environment like I've got where I've got a roof over my head and warmth and clean bedding and somebody who loves me unconditionally," she said.
"Some of the girls come back from being overseas and the trip home can be really emotional, they can have seizures, they can have all sorts of things as a reaction to having to come back into potential domestic violence, unemployment, drug or alcohol abuse, all of those issues that they face that people shouldn't have to go through."
Ms Duncan has also been heavily involved in the Metropolitan and Southern Districts Basketball Association in Melbourne as a treasurer, board member and vice-president.
The dedicated volunteer also continues a long association with VicSES and the Clunes RSL.
After an Australia Day party, where Ms Duncan will get to surprise her loved ones with her mammoth achievement, she said her focus will be on fundraising for her team to represent Australia in the Global Games in France in June.
Although elite athletes, the team have to pay to represent their country but Ms Duncan, as always, is keen to help them achieve their dream.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
