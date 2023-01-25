There'll be a higher police presence on Victorian roads for the next few days, as officers crack down on dangerous driving.
Operation Amity started today and will be in place until 23.59pm on Sunday, specifically targeting unlicensed, suspended and disqualified drivers and motorcyclists.
All Victorian Police highway patrol cars are fitted with automatic number plate recognition technology, with additional vehicles in regional and specialist areas using it as part of a trial.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Acting Senior Sergeant Dale Simm said police would also be watching out for drivers who were fatigued, speeding, driving while drunk or on drugs and distracted.
"We'll be targeting anyone that's doing the wrong thing," he said.
"There's always a number of disqualified and unlicensed drivers around and most times with the automatic number plate recognition we detect them and they're intercepted.
"Depending on what the issue is, they may lose their car for 30 days and then have to attend court to the magistrate in relation to driving while suspended."
According to police, unauthorised drivers were involved in 31 fatal collisions last year, almost a 30 per cent increase on the previous year.
Police consider unauthorised drivers to be high-risk as they have not undertaken the necessary training to safely drive, while suspended or disqualified drivers have often committed prior offences including speeding, drink or drug driving or a combination.
So far, 24 people have been killed on Victorian roads this year, compared to 18 at the same time last year.
It is the most road deaths in the first three weeks of a year since 2004.
According to police, regional roads have seen the majority of deaths this year with 18, compared to 10 this time last year.
Over the Christmas road safety operation police detected more than 4800 speeding offences and 886 drug and alcohol offences over 12 days.
Acting Senior Sergeant Simm said with more people travelling due to the Australia Day public holiday, all drivers should do the right thing to keep the road toll from rising.
"Look after your fatigue if you're traveling a long distance, make sure you have your breaks, make sure you wear your seatbelt and put your phone in the back of the car so you don't answer it," he said.
