Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Operation Amity in place as police target dangerous driving across Bendigo and Victoria

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Highway Patrol acting senior sergeant Dale Simm said police will have a larger presence on the roads from now until Sunday night. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

There'll be a higher police presence on Victorian roads for the next few days, as officers crack down on dangerous driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.