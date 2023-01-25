Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo basketball identity Ashley Donaldson receives Medal of the Order of Australia

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
January 26 2023 - 6:00am
Bendigo basketball legend Ashley Donaldson has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to the sport. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

On receiving the news that he would receive the Medal of the Order of Australia for services to basketball, Ashley Donaldson initially thought he was being scammed.

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

