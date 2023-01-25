On receiving the news that he would receive the Medal of the Order of Australia for services to basketball, Ashley Donaldson initially thought he was being scammed.
A quick call to the number on the letter, and a chat with the governor-general's office later, and he was very chuffed to realise this was no scam.
"I have no idea whether it's somebody in basketball or other sports who has nominated me, but I'm very pleased to get it and just to think somebody thought that much of my work (to nominate me)."
Anyone in Bendigo who knows basketball will know Mr Donaldson, but his start in the sport was a bit of fluke.
He was 19 and had just moved to town from Melbourne when a local basketball team was searching for players.
"I said I've never played but I'll come along and that was my start in basketball," Mr Donaldson said.
"Now if I hadn't done that I may never have played basketball or been involved."
As he approaches his 82nd birthday, Mr Donaldson has now been involved with the Bendigo Basketball Association for more than 60 years.
Mr Donaldson recalled starting out in 1960 playing on an outdoor court behind the YMCA in Bendigo.
"If it rained we didn't play or we swept the court clean, now you walk in here and people go, 'oh they haven't cleaned that' or 'the net is dirty'," he said.
"Now they're playing in a palace!"
It was around age 22 when he became the secretary of one of his teams and that started his work in the administration side of things.
Mr Donaldson is now chairman of the Basketball Victoria Country Awards Committee, Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) Bendigo Spirit game commissioner and home game supervisor and was the only person to be on the inaugural Spirit board for the first 11 years of the program.
Mr Donaldson was involved with the Bendigo Braves side from their inception and a board member from 1985 to 1996.
He was also on the Lady Braves sub-committee when they formed and then worked with Basketball Victoria Country from 1996 to 2011.
He was then a key component of Bendigo Spirit's entry into the WNBL, having been in charge of running the home games from the start when they joined in the 2007/2008 season.
Mr Donaldson also worked for 19 years for Vic Basketball in the development program.
"Highlights of that were the kids you dealt with, and for every bad kid you'd get 5000 good ones," he said.
"I had nothing to do with Dyson Daniels (now playing for the New Orleans Pelicans) but I had quite a bit to do with his dad (Ricky Daniels) when he first came."
Mr Donaldson said some of the best athletes he'd seen over the years included Scott Pendlebury whowent on to instead play for Collingwood in the AFL, Aaron Trahair and Matthew Dellavedova.
"Dellavedova was a good player but he wasn't any better than a lot of others, but he worked 10 times harder," Mr Donaldson said.
"And to see where he got as a six foot in America is fantastic."
Other highlights have included all the connections and friends he has met along the way.
"You meet so many people and the other night we were out for tea and this woman from Horsham came up and I coached her son probably 25 years ago but she still remembered me," he said.
It has been a labour of love for him and he recalled he even used to wash all the Spirit towels.
"I'd have 20 odd towels on the line and the neighbours would wonder what the hell I was doing," he said.
"But I lost my wife 16 years ago and basketball was a saviour.
"And I've got to emphasise the fact that I got to where I did, I could not have done that without the support of my family."
"There were times I'd race in from work and my wife would have tea on the table and I'd say I've got a meeting at seven."
Mr Donaldson is quick to highlight the work on many others who dedicate themselves to basketball locally, bringing up names like Peter Allan, Don and Karla Coulson and Kenny Day.
"They've been down at the stadium nearly every day over the years, they're what we call lifers," he said.
"A lot of associations have got those people, they do it and they don't always get a lot of recognition."
Mr Donaldson joked he might start a Go Fund Me page to support his world tour to celebrate this Australia Day honour but said, in seriousness, he hoped to spend his late wife's favourite day of the year with his family.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
