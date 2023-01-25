Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Health's Dr Daryl Kroschel 'delighted' to take on chief medical officer role

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:30pm
Bendigo Health has welcomed Dr Daryl Kroschel as its new chief medical officer. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo Health's new chief medical officer has big plans to ensure the communities' needs are put first.

