Bendigo Health's new chief medical officer has big plans to ensure the communities' needs are put first.
With more than 10 years' experience, Dr Daryl Kroschel is ready to provide his clinical oversight to the delivery, quality and efficiency of healthcare services.
Dr Kroschel was most recently based in WA as clinical services deputy director at Bentley Health, part of the Royal Perth Bentley Group.
But being born and raised in Horsham, he said he always had aspirations to work regionally.
"I was appointed into the deputy CMO role 12 months ago with an affiliation with the public health unit, but I was delighted when this role came up," he said.
"It's a really interesting season for us as we enter the fourth year of a pandemic to actually start looking towards the future and be really proactive."
Dr Kroschel said to be able to provide the best care possible, it was integral to look as far into the future as possible.
"A key plank is our clinical services plan that will set forth over the next five to 10 years what our needs will be," he said.
"I see this role as a really strategic appointment now that will help guide the care in the community and in the hospital."
Dr Kroschel trained as a general practitioner and has a particular interest in ambulatory care.
He has worked clinically across emergency, urgent care and sports medicine domains in Australia and the UK.
"I'm really proud of it and still working a session or two as a GP really illustrates to my colleagues care happens across a continuum through the community and this hospital," Dr Kroschel said.
OTHER STORIES:
"I'm really passionate about general practice and the next generation who put their hand up and go into that domain because it's an important part of the Australian health system."
Dr Kroschel said it was important to guide the up-and-comers to hopefully ease pressures in the industry.
"A key role of Bendigo Health is to actually train the next season of GPs, so we have a number of trainees coming through," he said.
"We work very closely with general practitioners. I think it's really important we continue to foster those regional pathways where we can take young undergraduates right from the hub and give them a great undergraduate experience, then they can then transition into being an intern here.
"In fact, 80 per cent of our interns have actually had an experience here so we can demonstrate if we give a good undergraduate experience, they'll come on board as an intern."
Dr Kroschel said it was important to not only ensure more GPs joined the staff, but ensure current clinicians were looked after.
"GP are absolutely the cornerstone of our healthcare system," he said.
"I think when you look at the mentorship and the structures in place, it's about sustainability and making sure we don't burn-out in the practice.
"I work with colleagues who take regular leave, they look after each other and there's a real focus on well-being and sustainability.
"I think that's a key aspect of caring for the carer, when we look at the future."
Dr Kroschel said he hoped his team could refocus on the type of care provided across the Loddon Mallee region.
"We want to provide care close to home and make sure people who have problems are seen in general practice," he said.
"And a key aspect associated with that is around preventative care.
"Bendigo has a higher rate of chronic diseases such as obesity than the average regional areas, which means we have higher rates of diabetes.
"This dovetails really neatly around the true principles of public health and certainly the work of our primary health networks.
"Geography creates a large challenge, so we need to make sure we are supporting our colleagues in Echuca, Mildura and beyond.
"So I see this as a really strategic appointment and a strategic role to help guide the next season of care in the community and also in the hospital."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.