Bendigo has bestowed one of its highest honours on three locals who have given years of their lives to their communities.
The City of Greater Bendigo announced two Young Citizens of the Year and its Citizen of the year on Monday.
Trevor Strauch, Amelia Leach-Unmeopa and Mitchell Graham, who was also honoured in Eaglehawk as its 2023 Young Citizen of the Year, were named as this year's recipients.
Council mayor Andrea Metcalf said all three citizens had been recognised for their tireless work across Bendigo and surrounds.
"I am delighted to congratulate Trevor, Amelia and Mitchell on this significant achievement," she said.
"The nominations we received for Mitchell and Amelia were so impressive, we had to select them both.
"All nominees are truly deserving of this local honour."
Mr Strauch has volunteered in the Huntly area for 60 years, including on a range of committees such as the Epsom-Huntly Kinder, Huntly Junior Tennis, Strauch Recreation Reserve and Huntly Primary School.
He was a recipient of the National Emergency Medal and National Medal for active firefighting service.
Mr Strauch said he had now whittled his volunteering back to three of his biggest passions.
"I'm a part of the Huntly Fire Brigade and Country Fire Authority (CFA), have supported Lifeblood and the Northern Bendigo Landcare Group - they're my main focuses these days," he said.
"I was really shocked and humbled (to receive the award), it was a bit difficult to get through my head.
"I've always been in community work, my parents have been too, so I guess the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree.
"I'm hoping I can encourage others to get into volunteering too, because you get a lot out of it when you do."
Ms Leach-Unmeopa, a proud Torres Strait Islander woman, was a member of the Victorian Youth Congress last year, representing regional youth and giving insights on the challenges faced by them.
Last year, she was recognised for her local leadership and won the Zonta Indigenous Women and Girls Award and has been offered a place at the National Indigenous Australians Agency in Canberra, where she hopes to pursue her passion for politics.
Ms Leach-Unmeopa said it was "exciting" to be a role model for other Indigenous women and hoped to encourage them to make change too.
"I'm very fortunate to have people around me that have played a huge part in getting me here and I think this is a good way of thanking them," she said.
"I hope to help out as much as I can and be available for young people to contact and help them realise they have voices they can use to speak up and make change."
Mr Graham is president of Empowering Eaglehawk and has led the group to better connect with the community via the web and social media, and better promote its work across the suburb.
He has also helped to profile local groups and organisations online that have benefited from the support of Empowering Eaglehawk, and developed and coordinated the inaugural Eaglehawk Business Gala Night.
Mr Graham said it was never about winning awards to him.
"It's not what you do it for," he said.
"It's very humbling and encouraging to be honoured for the work you do.
"I hope I can create more opportunities throughout the community with the connections I've made and be someone young people can look up to.
"I have a lot of people I consider role models so I hope I can do that for others as well."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
