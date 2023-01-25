Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Faraday woman Christine Brooke receives Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
January 26 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faraday woman Christine Brooke has received a Medal of the Order of Australia for services to the environment and the community. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

So many locals go above and beyond, and Faraday woman Christine Brooke is certainly one such person.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.