So many locals go above and beyond, and Faraday woman Christine Brooke is certainly one such person.
Today she has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) after many years of service in areas such as local government and the environment.
The Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) is awarded for service worthy of particular recognition Ms Brooke OAM has been honoured for her service to the environment, and to the community.
Ms Brooke said hearing she had been nominated for the Australia Day recognition, she had wondered, "why me?"
"Because there are so many people who do such wonderful stuff in the community, in our community as well as everybody else's," she said.
"It makes you think perhaps I should think about picking somebody out (for nomination) and saying well look at these people as well because they're equally terrific candidates."
READ MORE:
Over the years she has volunteered with Landcare Victoria, the North Central Catchment Management Authority, the North Central Goldfields Regional Library Corporation, Loddon Valley Netball League, the Pyramid Hill Agricultural Society and the Pyramid Hill CFA.
She also served as Loddon Shire Council mayor from 2007 to 2009 and as councillor from 2005 to 2012.
For Ms Brooke, local government was the start of her involvement in the country after moving to Pyramid Hill from Melbourne.
"I think in terms of getting involved in community that happened much more when we came out to live initially in Pyramid Hill and you do get involved in your local community," she said.
"My husband John was also a fantastic supporter who encouraged me to get involved, in fact he's pushed me forward to get involved in lots of things I've never thought about."
John himself had been on the council for nine years and when he retired he started thinking about who he could encourage to get on in his place.
READ MORE:
A group of locals then sat Ms Brooke down and said they wanted her to nominate and she dove right in.
"Being involved with the Loddon Shire Council was terrific, a small local council and to see what you can do in quite a diverse community - we had a great time," she said.
"It was a very cohesive council, we all worked well so it was really nice to have that."
Ms Brooke said being involved in the Loddon Council gave her a good grounding for the rest of her years of volunteering, and said having a background in administration and management meant her goal was to make things work better for everyone involved in each organisation.
"That meant all the people who do wonderful things could do what they do best, and not have to worry about dotting the i's and crossing the t's."
Even when she didn't feel she knew a lot about something, Ms Brooke still lent a hand whether that was through chairing the Loddon Valley Netball League for several years despite "not knowing anything about netball" or getting involved in Landcare as a "city girl" who knew little of the bush and the environment.
READ MORE:
"They were new learning curves for me and it was good to get involved and find out what went on," she said.
She was the chair of the library board during the significant renovations and was then involved in starting the local Landcare group.
"I'll be very honest, I had no understanding of the environment, all of those sorts of things when we moved to the country," she said.
"And then that rolled on to further involvement through the North Central Catchment Management Authority and then local groups here in Faraday."
Ms Brooke said nothing would get done without the volunteers in the Landcare groups and then at a Shire level in Connecting Country under the auspices of the Shire of Mt Alexander with which she has volunteered since 2016.
"At the grassroots level with Landcare in Sutton Grange it's a matter of trying to make sure all of our local community are aware of what's going on with weed issues, liaising with the shire on roadside weed management," she said.
READ MORE:
"Then the work that Connecting Country does as well in terms of revegetation and helping people to work on their properties and looking at climate trial plots, looking to the future trying to gauge what we can do and then pass that information onto individuals, I think that's really valuable stuff.
"A lot of people want to do the right thing and don't quite know where to start, how to go about it, particularly a lot of a lot of people who are now moving out of the city to the country."
For Ms Brooke, every small thing people can do makes a difference.
"I think what a lot of people forget is even a small commitment to something small is better than nothing because every little bit helps.
"And for the likes of me and a lot of others, we're getting older and we need the younger ones to do even just a small bit because that's the way it all works - we're a great volunteer society."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.