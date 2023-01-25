Massage therapist accused of rape appears in court

A former Maryborough massage therapist accused of raping and sexually assaulting several female clients has made a brief appearance in court.
Michael Bryan Allwood was charged with sexual offences against eight massage clients following an investigation by the Victorian Health Complaints Commissioner, which began in August 2022.
He was handed a prohibition order by the state body on August 15, which banned him from providing general health services, including massages.
Allwood was arrested in the same month for the alleged rape and assault of two women between January and June.
As a result of the Health Complaints Commissioner investigation, he was further charged in relation to another six complainants.
The commissioner issued a public service warning about Allwood, who traded under 'Massage by Michael of Maryborough Victoria', 'Personal Training 1 to 1', 'Stronger with a Coach Personal Training' and 'Body Core Flexibility', in November 2022.
Allwood remains prohibited to offer services.
The accused sat quietly in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday as his lawyer asked for the matter to be extended.
It was adjourned without incident and will return to court on April 19.
Allwood's bail was also extended.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
If this story has affected you, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited to, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.