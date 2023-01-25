Bendigo Advertiser
Massage therapist accused of rape appears in court

Ellie Mitchell
Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 26 2023 - 8:33am, first published January 25 2023 - 5:06pm
Michael Allwood. Picture from Facebook.

A former Maryborough massage therapist accused of raping and sexually assaulting several female clients has made a brief appearance in court.

