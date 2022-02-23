coronavirus, vaccine, australia, bendigo, covid, coronavirus, cases, death

12pm GREATER Bendigo has recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases overnight. This is a small rise in new cases compared to the last 48 hours. The total number of active cases in the region is now at 710. MORE NEWS: Data from the Department of Health has revealed there has been 11,882 number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Greater Bendigo. From the new cases, 90 were from Bendigo's 3350 postcode and 22 from Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode. Kangaroo Flat's 3555 postcode recorded 15 new cases, and 38 were found in the regional 3551 zone. MORE NEWS: One new case was found in the Heathcote area, and two were recorded in the 3515 zone. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded nine new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 43, and Central Goldfields Shire 14. Campaspe recorded 23 cases, Loddon 2, and Buloke 2. Earlier Today marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccination was administered in the Greater Bendigo region. It comes as the state recorded just under 7000 new COVID-19 cases and another 17 deaths overnight. More news: The new cases include 2422 PCR test results and 4504 rapid antigen tests. Data shows Victorian hospitals are caring for 319 people infected with COVID-19 including 22 in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Another 7356 vaccinations were also administered at state-run facilities, taking the state's total to 5,929,716. The state government announced the requirement to wear masks will be eased in most settings. From midnight on Friday, February 25, masks will only be required indoors in certain circumstances, including public transport, hospitals, airports and for workers in hospitality and retail. "Victorians have done such a great job getting vaccinated, so we're able to take safe steps to get more people to return to the office," health minister Martin Foley said. More news: Bendigo Health also encouraged residents around the Loddon Mallee region to keep booking booster appointments as vaccination numbers decrease. "Right around the Loddon Mallee, we've seen rates pretty much halve just from last month to now, which is a phenomenal drop," vaccination nurse manager Nicole Harper said. "And our paediatrics has seen a real flat line unfortunately."

