12.45pm: Greater Bendigo has recorded 104 new coronavirus cases since Monday. It is a slight drop on the 109 new Bendigo cases reported on Monday. The new cases take the city's active cases to 770. Other shires recording new cases included Campase with 57 new cases and Macedon Ranges with 45. Mount Alexander (17), Central Goldfields (13), Gannawarra (8) Buloke (5) and Loddon (3) also recorded new cases. Earlier: There has been a slight rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases with 6,786 new cases in Victoria overnight. The new cases were made up of 5042 positive rapid antigen tests and 1,744 PCR test results. Department of Health data also reported 345 people were hospitalised with the virus including 48 in intensive care and 14 on ventilators. More news: Victoria also recorded 14 deaths related to coronavirus since Monday. The number of active coronavirus cases now stands at 47,464. It comes as the state government announced that people would soon be able to remove their masks in most indoor settings. From midnight on Friday, February 25, masks will only be required indoors in certain circumstances, including public transport, hospitals, airports and for workers in hospitality and retail. On Monday, Industry Support and Recovery minister Martin Pakula announced a $200 support package would be extended across Victoria to help boost the state's economy. Read more: Rob Herbert unveiled as new Be.Bendigo chief executive The news was welcomed in Bendigo with Bendigo Tourism Board chair Kath Bolitho saying she hoped it would encourage locals and visitors to go out and about mid-week and boost weekly revenue beyond the weekend trade. Read more: Cannabis stockpile in Laanecoorie grown for pensioner's personal use, court hears "The extension of the stimulus funding to include restaurants and wineries in the regions is extremely positive, especially when combined with the easing of restricted numbers indoors and the next round of travel vouchers," she said. "These businesses regionally havent been eligible until now." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

