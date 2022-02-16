Central Victorians escape heat at local waterways, Water Police kept on their toes

news, local-news,

WATER Police were out in force over the weekend patrolling busy hotspots across central Victoria. Sergeant Matthew Roberts said police were deployed at both Lake Eppalock and Waranga Basin, in a highly visible safety operation. Sergeant Roberts said officers issued no penalty notices on Friday, however some were issued on Saturday. "It went really well, on Friday there were some people out and about on the water and everyone was doing the right thing which was promising to see," he said. "On Saturday, at Waranga Basin, a couple of people received notices for not wearing their life jackets, another person was done for drunk driving." Victoria Police said almost 80 per cent of people who drowned during a boating incident in Victoria weren't wearing a lifejacket or were wearing one incorrectly. "It's really important that we go out to these regional areas and show people that we are out patrolling," Sergeant Roberts said. "It's better to be proactive rather than coming out when it's too late. "It's often that we come out after an accident but we prefer to be on the front foot and prevent things before they happen." With temperatures remaining in the 30s this week, Sergeant Roberts urged everyone to stay cautious and alert while on waterways. "With the heat at the moment, the water is the best place to be but we just have to be safe and things can turn to tragedy very quickly. Just pay respect to the water, be safe and enjoy being on the water. "It only take a couple of minutes to make a mistake and it can all turn to tragedy quickly." Anyone who spots illegal or anti-social behaviour should call triple-0 or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

