Thieves target community pools across central Victoria

COMMUNITY pools across central Victoria have been targeted by thieves, police have confirmed. Maryborough Police said the spate of burglaries has occurred from January 3 through to February 5. More crime news: Pools targeted across the region include community pools in Maryborough, Talbot, Dunolly, Chewton, Inglewood, Harcourt, Maldon and Newstead. Maryborough Police said only small amounts of cash have been taken but the investigation was still ongoing. More crime news: They reminded the public to not keep valuables on the premises. If anyone has any information, please contact Maryborough Police on 5460 3300 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

