'Hear me, see me, act': March4Justice returns to Bendigo

BENDIGO women and allies will once again join thousands of Australians in the annual March4Justice movement this Sunday. This year, people from across the region will be demanding justice and action against gendered violence and sexual assault, and urging widespread change in workplaces and our political systems. Related: The Bendigo event will take place at Rosalind Park at 11am on February 27 and will join other rallies across the country in a nationwide livestream. Last year, the first ever March4Justice saw over 110,000 protesters take to the streets in the wake of rape allegations against former attorney-general Christian Porter, as well as separate allegations by former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins that she was raped by a male colleague. This year, the event comes in the midst of the federal election, following 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame's vocal criticisms of the government's handling of women's safety issues. More news: Bendigo event organiser Nicole Ferrie said the success of last year's rally was a strong indication the community was fed up with women being silenced. "We saw and heard during last year's national March4Justice was women across all ages and all demographics coming out saying they were tired of being silenced - in whatever environment that may be," she said. "We have seen several high-profile women share those experiences in the past year or so, but these stories are everywhere. All women can tell you about a time when their voice wasn't heard." Organiser Kate Wright said this year's event was more important than ever, noting not much had changed since last year. "We are still waiting for the government to make a commitment to fully implement the 55 recommendations contained in the National Inquiry into Sexual Harassment in Australian Workplaces 2020," she said. "It is about transforming policy, systems and social attitudes so that every person is safe in their home, their community and their workplace." Read more: Parliament House culture 'toxic' Bendigo MP says, amid second assault allegation The 2021 Bendigo event saw hundreds gather in Rosalind Park, with signs bearing the words such as 'enough is enough'. Speakers from the 2021 rally included three victim-survivors of sexual violence, Dja Dja Wurrung Traditional Owner Rebecca Phillips, Centre for Non-Violence chief executive Margaret Augerinos, and former Greater Bendigo mayor Jennifer Alden. Read more: No one should be assaulted in their workplace, specialist service leader says Ms Augerinos said the event was about standing up for equality, women's rights and justice. "The issues the community is protesting about are issues that have existed for many, many years," she said. "We have had a number of high profile events over the last couple of years that help focus on what the real issues are especially in terms of safety, workplaces when it comes to managing the impact of violence on people. "This is an opportunity for community members to call on government so they are taking this issue seriously and to listen to voices of victim-survivors. "And to lead and make the changes that need to happen at political and social levels to support equality and safety for everyone." Last year, an attendee of the march Julie Hind said she had given up a day of holidays to travel to Bendigo for the march because Australia was at a crossroads in the community about justice for women. Ms Hind said it was frustrating women had to keep constantly fighting for their rights decades on from the feminism of the 1960s. "Sometimes I just despair, because I wonder why we haven't come very far since those days," she said. "I'd like to see our governments actually take more positive action towards equality for women in all sorts of areas, address domestic violence, do something about the gender equity and pay gap, deal with issues around rape and sexual assault." If you are unable to attend the Bendigo event in person you can go support the March4Justice online or find it on social media. If you or someone you know needs support for sexual, domestic and family violence, help is available. Call: In an emergency phone 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

