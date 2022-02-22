coronavirus, news, health, bendigo health, covid-19, coronavirus, vaccination, booster

Bendigo Health is encouraging residents around the Loddon Mallee region to keep booking booster appointments as vaccination numbers decrease. Even in the past month, staff at the Mollison Street vaccination clinic have seen rates halve for both the 18-years and above and the paediatric age groups. Vaccination nurse manager Nicole Harper said it was disheartening to see such numbers. MORE NEWS: 'Pay attention': two people hospitalised following Maiden Gully collision "Right around the Loddon Mallee, we've seen rates pretty much halve just from last month to now, which is a phenomenal drop," she said. "And our paediatrics has seen a real flat line unfortunately." Ms Harper said on January 31, the clinic was seeing 4955 people from the 18 years and older group getting vaccinated, but looking at numbers on February 14, there were only 2300. "When childhood vaccinations first started on January 10, we did 913 a week and now we're down to 194 at the moment," she said. "So it's quite a significant drop unfortunately." OTHER STORIES: Ms Harper said this could be due to a number of reasons. "Some mandated people are getting vaccinated, but there are currently 239,156 people eligible for their booster," she said. "We still need to put those last bits of the puzzle together to complete this COVID journey. "I want to encourage everybody to come through and get that booster. "Obviously school is back and it's really important that we do get the kids vaccinated. "I know that we do see children not getting as sick as our adults do, but if we can keep them protected it will in turn keep parents, grandparents and the elderly protected as well. She said high vaccination rates could have lead to the reduction in COVID-19 cases in Greater Bendigo recently. MORE NEWS: Tourism board welcomes extension of state government's $200 million stimulus "I think it's definitely been a contributing factor," Ms Harper said. "We have so much accessibility with rapid antigen test kits now and people are able to be monitoring their symptoms and quickly find out if they're positive or not. "Lots of people are doing the right thing and even if they do come back with a negative RAT, they are staying home if they do have symptoms for the virus they do have at the time which is really good. "But in saying that, this is not the time to become complacent, this is the time to help us join all those pieces together and finish it off. "We still have walk-in appointments and it's easy to book online if that's what you'd prefer. "But we have the chairs there and staff ready to get people vaccinated." To book your appointment, head online to bendigohealth.org.au/registerforvaccine Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

