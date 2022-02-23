news, local-news, news, health, bendigo, bendigo community health services, centre for non-violence

Two Bendigo organisations have been recognised for their promotional work at the 2021 Victorian Health Promotion Awards announced on Tuesday. Bendigo Community Health Services took the top spot in the outstanding health promotion category for its 5 Ways to Wellbeing program. Bendigo's Centre for Non-Violence was also a winner, with the Stephen Walter Excellence in health promotion marketing category for its You Are Not Alone campaign. BCHS senior health promotion and community engagement officer Siobhan Sullivan said it was an "amazing achievement" to be recognised for the project, which has had significant impact. "The 5 Ways to Wellbeing program is a collective effort from the health promotion team at BCHS over the past four years," she said. "It has been adapted and strengthened from building great partnerships with other local organisations, schools, and community groups - resulting in a great impact on our community. "These actions are communicated and shared across multiple initiatives and campaigns to boost mental wellbeing. We are excited to see what the 5 Ways Network can do next. The project works with key community leaders to deliver mental health promotion in a wide range of settings - including schools, early learning centres, community organisations and workplaces. The project improves the mental wellbeing of the Bendigo community through the five key action areas; connect, take notice, be active, keep learning and give. That includes the 5 Ways to Wellbeing 'October Action Calendar' during Mental Health Month and promotion during VicHealth's 'This Girl Can'. BCHS acknowledges this work would not be as rewarding or impactful without our community partners, and the five ways network members. Those partners include: YMCA Bendigo, Women's Health Loddon Mallee, Bendigo Volunteer Resource Centre, Kalianna School, Bendigo Loddon Primary Care Partnership, Heathcote Health, City of Greater Bendigo and Loddon Shire Council. A Centre for Non-Violence spokesperson said they were thrilled to accept the award. The spokesperson said their winning campaign was created during COVID-19 lockdowns to ensure women and children experiencing violence and abuse knew services and supports were available to them. "As we entered lockdowns and as restrictions continued, our staff had deep concern for the safety and wellbeing of women and children and others in the community," they said. "We heard daily that women and children were experiencing increased risk and isolation, family pressures and often had their movements restricted. "They were more often at home, with their abuser and had few options to reach out to their usual support networks." The spokesperson said the campaign responded to the emerging needs and challenges that were being experienced during COVID. "Along with messages and promotional material about what abuse may look like, what support was available and how others could support someone experiencing abuse," they said. "Some of our amazing team appeared in a series of videos that told powerful stories of what we do, and the outcomes we see through our work. "Most importantly, we also shared messages of hope from other women with lived experience of domestic and family violence. "Sending messages far and wide so that women and children knew they were not alone, was so important." The spokesperson said the campaign increased community awareness and understanding of family violence, and the types of abusive patterns and behaviors people may see and hear. "We encouraged people to reach out for support - we asked bystanders and community members to remain active and confident in giving advice about where to access services," they said. Stakeholders and partners also shared their content widely, the spokesperson said. As a result, there was an increase in the number of women contacting the service along with other professionals calling to find out how they could best support their clients. "So, the strength of this campaign was that it reached the people it needed to - and it helped them draw on their own strength," they said. "That is what matters to us." Regional Victoria over-represented in intervention orders, new report finds The statewide awards recognise organisations and individuals who are making their communities happier and healthier. Health minister Martin Foley praised the award winners for the work they are doing to help others lead happier, healthier and better-connected lives. "These inspiring people and organisations have helped Victorians reconnect and rebuild from the ongoing impacts of the global pandemic and the 2020 bushfires," he said. "They have gone above and beyond to support the community's health and wellbeing during what has been a challenging time, and I thank them for their fantastic work." If you would like to know more about the other Victorian Health Promotion award finalists here. If you or someone you know needs support for sexual, domestic and family violence, help is available. Call: In an emergency phone 000.

