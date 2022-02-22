Driver escapes before car bursts into flames at Woodvale
5.45pm
Police have said the fire began after a driver lost control and crashed into a tree on Camp Road.
They said a young driver was travelling from the Eaglehawk-Neilborough Road and came around the bend "too quickly" before coming onto gravel and hitting the tree.
The car burst into flames, but the driver managed to get out of the vehicle unharmed.
5.24pm
Fire crews managed to bring the fire under control at 4.50pm.
A witness said the blaze had left the car completely burnt out and had damaged surrounding trees and bushland.
MORE GALLERIES
A CFA spokesperson said five crews plus air support were requested to assist.
Police are also on scene investigating.
Firefighters will remain in the area blacking out for a few hours.
Earlier
Firefighters are responding to a fire that started in a car at Woodvale on Tuesday afternoon.
A CFA spokesperson said crews were notified to reports of a car fire at Camp Road at 4.15pm.
Three CFA trucks and crews from Woodvale, Raywood and Eaglehawk are currently on their way.
The scene is not yet under control.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News