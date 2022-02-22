news, local-news,

5.45pm Police have said the fire began after a driver lost control and crashed into a tree on Camp Road. They said a young driver was travelling from the Eaglehawk-Neilborough Road and came around the bend "too quickly" before coming onto gravel and hitting the tree. More news: Operation Greyhound sniffs out $42 million in illicit tobacco along the Murray River The car burst into flames, but the driver managed to get out of the vehicle unharmed. 5.24pm Fire crews managed to bring the fire under control at 4.50pm. A witness said the blaze had left the car completely burnt out and had damaged surrounding trees and bushland. More news: Bendigo Community Health Services and Centre for Non-Violence win Victorian Health Promotion awards A CFA spokesperson said five crews plus air support were requested to assist. Police are also on scene investigating. Firefighters will remain in the area blacking out for a few hours. Earlier Firefighters are responding to a fire that started in a car at Woodvale on Tuesday afternoon. A CFA spokesperson said crews were notified to reports of a car fire at Camp Road at 4.15pm. More news: Bendigo Health sees numbers drop for both boosters and paediatric vaccinations across Loddon Mallee region Three CFA trucks and crews from Woodvale, Raywood and Eaglehawk are currently on their way. The scene is not yet under control. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/52dc9edb-d74e-448c-93a7-0883630c98d2.jpg/r0_151_2998_1845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg