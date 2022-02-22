Mask rules to be eased in Victoria as workers return to the office

news, local-news,

People will be able to remove their masks in most indoor settings from this weekend, the state government has confirmed. From midnight on Friday, February 25, masks will only be required indoors in certain circumstances, including public transport, hospitals, airports and for workers in hospitality and retail. More news: Primary school students from grade 3 upwards will also still be required to wear a mask in the classroom including workers at early childhood centres and primary schools. They however can be removed in secondary school. Masks are recommended for other workers serving or facing members of the public, such as if you are at reception meeting guests or serving customers, but they are not mandatory. The remaining restrictions on elective surgery will also lift next Monday. Public hospitals will be able to resume all surgery, with capacity to be based on an individual assessment of staff availability and COVID-19 demands. Private hospitals will be able to resume surgery at up to 100 per cent capacity. Health minister Martin Foley said the vaccination rate and dropping case numbers was behind the easing of rules. More news: Be.Bendigo announce Rob Herbert as new chief executive "Victorians have done such a great job getting vaccinated, so we're able to take safe steps to get more people to return to the office," he said "We're balancing the need to support our health system with the benefits of easing restrictions in a careful and sensible way." Mr Foley also announced an extension of the deadline for some workers in certain industries to receive their third vaccine dose. The third dose deadline for education workers who had their second dose on or before October 25 will be extended by a month to March 25. Fully vaccinated workers who are not yet eligible for a booster will have a third dose deadline of three months and two weeks from the date of their second dose. More to come.

