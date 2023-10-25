Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Bendigo Art Gallery unveils Paris themed international exhibition

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Art Gallery's curatorial manager Lauren Ellis, director Jessica Bridgfoot and Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards at the Bendigo Art Gallery. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Art Gallery's curatorial manager Lauren Ellis, director Jessica Bridgfoot and Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards at the Bendigo Art Gallery. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bonjour tout le monde!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been reporting in Bendigo since March 2021, covering a range of issues including politics, business, and health. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.