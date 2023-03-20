The City of Greater Bendigo's tourism team has been named among the country's best, claiming gold and bronze in two categories at the 2022 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, held in Sydney on Friday night.
The City's Viva Bendigo tourism campaign, launched in conjunction with the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct from Graceland blockbuster exhibition, took top prize in the Best Tourism Marketing and Campaigns category.
The campaign was designed to entice visitors to stay for longer after visiting the exhibition, with more than 100 Elvis-themed events, experiences and activations.
City manager of tourism and major events Terry Karamaloudis said the campaign was a collective effort between the municipality, businesses and the community.
"The Viva Bendigo campaign brought Elvis fever to the region with many fun experiences, events, shows, music and attractions, together with themed food and drink menus fit for a king," he said.
"The campaign's centrepiece and perfect spot for photos was the Viva Bendigo lettering in the piazza in Rosalind Park which looked magnificent, accompanied by an Elvis soundtrack.
"It was a fantastic way to activate the area and draw people to the city centre to shop, dine, stay longer and enjoy the surroundings."
It's the second time the City has won gold in the category when linked to a Bendigo Art Gallery exhibition, with the 2019 Tudors to Windsors campaign claiming top prize.
At the awards, the Bendigo Visitor Centre received a bronze medal in the Visitor Information Services category.
According to the City, the visitor centre helped more than 58,000 visitors during the Viva Bendigo campaign, sold about 1175 tickets to special events and tours, and about 1848 accommodation packages - three times the amount sold during the 2016 Marilyn Monroe exhibition.
"Congratulations to the tourism and major events unit, Bendigo Visitor Centre, Bendigo Venues and Events, Bendigo Art Gallery and staff from across the organisation who played an important role in creating a fantastic marketing campaign," Mr Karamaloudis said.
"This top award is shared with our incredible local tourism, accommodation and hospitality businesses who came on board with fantastic Elvis-inspired experiences and great customer service that ensured visitors enjoyed a memorable stay in the region.
"This national award recognises Greater Bendigo as a top tourist destination that continues to grow nationally and internationally. We are very proud to receive these prestigious awards."
