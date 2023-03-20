Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Elvis exhibition tourism campaign sees City of Greater Bendigo claim national award

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 20 2023 - 9:13pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Greater Bendigo manager of tourism and major events Terry Karamaloudis with an Elvis-inspired burger at the launch of the Viva Bendigo campaign last year. Picture by Darren Howe

The City of Greater Bendigo's tourism team has been named among the country's best, claiming gold and bronze in two categories at the 2022 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, held in Sydney on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.