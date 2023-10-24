City of Greater Bendigo councillors spent a combined $50,744 on travel, car mileage, conferences and training expenses for the last financial year, around $15,000 more than the previous year.
The city's 2022/23 annual report revealed the expenses, with Bendigo councillors racking up around $17,000 more than their Ballarat counterparts.
From 2022 to 2023, councillors were given individual allowances of $35,972, which increased to $38,316 on July 1, 2023.
City mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf spent the most with a total of $8900, made up of $7347 in travel, $607 in information and communication expenses and $946 in conferences and training expenses.
Council's second biggest spender was Cr Matthew Evans, who served as deputy mayor from November 2021 to 2022, at $7098.
Cr Greg Penna spent the most money on car mileage at $4984, followed by Cr Rod Fyffe at $2533, Cr Julie Sloan at $1536, Cr Marg O'Rourke at $1717 and Cr Jen Alden at $1311.
Cr Evans spent the most on conferences and training expenses at $7098, followed by Cr Williams at $4162, Cr Fagg at $4521, and Cr Alden at $2588.
The City of Greater Bendigo chief executive officer pocketed between $440,000 and $450,000 for the year ending June 2023, according to the report.
For the 2022-23 financial year, the City of Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf was paid $119,316 by the city, which increased to $126,958 on July 1 this year.
The deputy mayor, which was Cr Matthew Evans from November 2021 to November 2022 and Cr Jen Alden from November 2022, received $59,658 for the 2022-23 financial year, which increased to $63,480 on July 1.
The city's budget deliberations for the next financial year have begun, with more information expected soon.
