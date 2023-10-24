Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Council

Greater Bendigo councillors reimbursed $50,744 in 2022/23

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
October 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf was paid $119,316 by the City for the 2022-23 financial year. Picture by Darren Howe
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf was paid $119,316 by the City for the 2022-23 financial year. Picture by Darren Howe

City of Greater Bendigo councillors spent a combined $50,744 on travel, car mileage, conferences and training expenses for the last financial year, around $15,000 more than the previous year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been reporting in Bendigo since March 2021, covering a range of issues including politics, business, and health. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.