Can you feel it getting closer?
Halloween is just around the corner and Bendigo trick or treaters have a smattering of spooky, scary, and award-winning houses to choose from.
For the past three years, Cameron and Bec McDonald have converted their house at Wanjel Street, Strathfieldsaye into Cammokazi's House Haunt, decking out their yard with horror props and building a terrifying and creepy indoor maze.
MORE NEWS:
Mr McDonald said Halloween for his family was a time to get together and have fun.
"It's like Christmas for us," he said.
"Our family come see us, we get to see our kids, brothers and sisters. It's now grown into having other friends come and get involved.
"It's one day of the year where we see families, mums, dads and kids out in the street having fun all together... that's where we get the joy. It's hard work but just seeing their faces is awesome."
Ms McDonald said since moving to Bendigo, the family was embraced by Bendigo's community of Halloween house fanatics.
The Facebook page Bendigo Trick or Treat has more than 5000 members, with people posting their spooky setups, sharing ideas and asking for advice.
Last year Cammokazi's House Haunt had more than 1000 people through. Ms McDonald said they had prepared 1000 lolly bags.
OTHER NEWS:
This year, Halloween falls on Tuesday, October 31 with Wednesday, November 1 a public holiday for Bendigo students and workers for the Bendigo Cup.
"We want to see as many people here as possible on Tuesday, it's a public holiday on Wednesday, so kids get to sleep in," Mr McDonald said.
Many houses would also be open to trick or treaters on Saturday night.
Are you decorating your house for Halloween? Let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au!
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.