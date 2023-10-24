Bendigo Advertiser
Andrew Cooney appointed Greater Bendigo City Council CEO

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated October 24 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
Incoming Bendigo council chief executive Andrew Cooney and mayor Andrea Metcalf. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
UPDATE, 2.30PM: Incoming Greater Bendigo council boss Andrew Cooney has ruled out immediate shake-ups as he takes over from long-serving chief executive Craig Niemann.

