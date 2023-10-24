UPDATE, 2.30PM: Incoming Greater Bendigo council boss Andrew Cooney has ruled out immediate shake-ups as he takes over from long-serving chief executive Craig Niemann.
He vowed to focus instead on helping elected councillors finish off their final year of their four-year term in his first public comments since mayor Andrea Metcalf revealed the appointment on Tuesday, October 24.
"I see my appointment from councillors as ... confidence in where we are headed, as a city," Mr Cooney said.
He will shadow Mr Niemann - a 16-year veteran of the chief executive's office - for two months before taking on the top job.
The new boss saw his appointment as an endorsement of the council's current direction but nominated customer service and keeping services affordable as two areas he was passionate about.
He was expected to inherit a strong council budget, which he had helped shape in his current role as director of corporate performance in the Niemann era.
Work on the next financial year's council budget has already begun as financial headwinds buffeted Australia's economy, triggering inflation, rising construction costs and economic hardship for ratepayers.
"It's not about budget cuts, it's about being really, really efficient when we spend money so we can keep delivering as much as we can for the community," Mr Cooney said.
Recruiting from within would also mean the council would not have to delay advocacy for community needs with the state and federal governments, he said.
That said, Mr Cooney believed there was still much to learn about the organisation he had been with for half a decade.
"Day one is about getting to understand stuff. I have been there five years and I know a lot of people but it is a different role and a different level of appreciation and understanding," he said.
EARLIER: Bendigo's council has appointed Andrew Cooney chief executive, replacing long-time boss Craig Niemann.
The major leadership shakeup comes a year after Mr Niemann, who has served 16 years in the job, announced his plans to leave.
Mr Cooney has been with the council since 2018 and has had a number of roles including director of corporate performance.
He has acted as chief executive and Director Strategy and Growth and was the council's Commonwealth Games director before the state government canned the 2026 event.
"I am proud to call Greater Bendigo home with my family, and it is very special to have the opportunity to lead the organisation and make a valuable contribution to our local community," Mr Cooney said.
"I am excited by what the future holds, including supporting our plans for the sustainable growth of our region, the completion of the Bendigo Airport terminal expansion, continuing our advocacy for State and Federal Government funding for the Bendigo Art Gallery expansion and the Bendigo Regional Employment Precinct.
"There are also community-focused projects underway to improve everyday living, including investment in the Bendigo Low Line separated walking/cycling network, Municipal Baths redevelopment, stage one of the Ironbark Gully Trail and the multi-year Strathfieldsaye Town Square project."
"I look forward to leading the City as we continue to support our community and aim to leave an enduring and positive legacy for Greater Bendigo."
Mr Cooney will start his new job on Monday December 18, 2023.
Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said Mr Cooney's appointment followed a competitive, external process where his experience and engagement with community shone through.
"Andrew brings a community-focused leadership style, strong advocacy, and a commitment to delivering outcomes that support our local communities," she said.
"We are delighted that amongst such a strong field of candidates was someone local who is familiar with Greater Bendigo and all it has to offer."
More news:
Cr Metcalf thanked Mr Neimann for his work with the council and leadership during the search for a new chief executive.
"Certainty and continuity at the CEO level has ensured we could plan for ongoing success, and we are confident in a smooth transition to the organisation's next chapter with Andrew," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.