Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo's annual Tulip Dig attracts a younger crowd

DC
By David Chapman
Updated October 24 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An estimated 250 people gathered at Bendigo's Conservatory Gardens on October 24 for the annual Tulip Dig.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.