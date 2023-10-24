An estimated 250 people gathered at Bendigo's Conservatory Gardens on October 24 for the annual Tulip Dig.
A popular event among the city's green thumbs, it's a chance for gardeners to collect some prized bulbs from council land to nourish and nurture in their own garden beds.
City of Greater Bendigo parks and open space manager Chris Mitchell said there was a four-bag limit this year with bags supplied by the city on entry for $5.
After people purchased their bags, they went in towards their desired beds in a dignified happy manner.
Mr Mitchell said city staff pre-loosened the soil in the garden beds as only small hand trowels and digging tools were permitted to retrieve bulbs.
No shovels or hoes were allowed into the gardens for safety reasons.
While numbers were a little lower than usual, city staff said it was a different demographic with young people outnumbering the older population.
"The crowd was diverse in culture with many attending for the first time or those who hadn't been for several years."
