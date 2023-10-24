From the art gallery which brought us Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley exhibitions comes... the Bendigo Art Galley's next blockbuster.
The Bendigo International Collections exhibition for 2024 is set to be revealed tomorrow, October 24, by Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards and Bendigo Art Gallery Director Jessica Bridgfoot.
Ms Bridgfoot said the program was "established to bring exclusive international collections to Bendigo for the benefit of locals and visitors alike", similar to the National Gallery of Victoria's Melbourne Winter Masterpieces.
"The program has been supported by the Victorian state government and has brought exhibitions to our region such as Grace Kelly: Style Icon and, recently Elvis: Direct from Graceland," Ms Bridgfoot said.
The Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition drew 223,000 people through the gallery and generated an economic impact of $67 million dollars in the Bendigo region, Ms Bridgfoot said.
"The Bendigo International Collections program draws visitors from across Australia to our beautiful city," she said.
"We are fortunate be able to establish international partnerships with leading museums across the world and to receive a significant level of support from local and state government to leverage our cultural assets."
