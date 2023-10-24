Bendigo Advertiser
Residents face a year-long wait for new Castlemaine Woolworths

By Ben Loughran
October 25 2023 - 4:30am
The planned Woolworths in Castlemaine. File image

Castlemaine shoppers will have to wait until late next year for the new Woolworths to open with "pre-commencement" work scheduled to start in the coming weeks.

