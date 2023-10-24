Castlemaine shoppers will have to wait until late next year for the new Woolworths to open with "pre-commencement" work scheduled to start in the coming weeks.
This is despite previous reports that the new complex would have broken ground by Easter 2023.
The storefront will comprise a Woolworths and an adjacent BWS shop. The site of the build is located at 2 Duke Street, 9 Urquhart Street, and 90-94 Forest Street.
MORE NEWS:
A development application was recently lodged with the Mount Alexander Shire council for the display of signs attached to both of the new commercial entities.
Now, a spokesperson for developer Lascorpe, which is heading up the project, says "pre-commencement" works are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.
The spokesperson said they were hoping the build would be finished by late next year.
"We are excited that pre-commencement activities are currently occurring for our Castlemaine Woolworths project, with site establishment to commence in late October," the spokesperson said.
"The current target for completion of the works and opening of the centre is late November 2024."
The journey to the starting works has been fraught with controversy with the Mount Alexander Shire council initially voting down the development at its July 2021 meeting.
READ NOW:
The decision was then overturned at a VCAT tribunal and the project was given life.
The spokesperson said the Woolworths and BWS stores would give local residents a greater variety of choice for shopping.
"This is wonderful news for the community as this new store will provide choice and variety which has been lacking in the area for so many years," the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for the Woolworths group said the shop would serve the community well.
"Our new Castlemaine store will be designed to meet the needs of the local community, with a focus on quality fresh food," they said.
"It's expected that construction will begin shortly and we will keep the community updated on its progress."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.