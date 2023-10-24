Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Bendigo Special Development School care program to expand

JD
By Jenny Denton
October 24 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Special Developmental School student Tasman Dawson, who takes part in the after school hours program. Picture by Jenny Denton
Bendigo Special Developmental School student Tasman Dawson, who takes part in the after school hours program. Picture by Jenny Denton

Wil Fowler is a fan of cooking, dancing and watching the Wiggles - and takes part in a "high-intensity outside school hours care" program that has been a game changer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.