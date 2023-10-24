Wil Fowler is a fan of cooking, dancing and watching the Wiggles - and takes part in a "high-intensity outside school hours care" program that has been a game changer.
The free after hours care at Bendigo Special Developmental School (BSDS) has helped both students and their families, with some carers able to stay in work or work longer hours due to the program.
The program, which has been successfully piloted at both BSDS and Kalliana for five years, is set to continue and be rolled out to 15 more government specialist schools from next year.
Five of those schools will be in the regions.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards, who announced the state government program's expansion at BSDS on Tuesday, October 24, described its success so far as "immense".
"It has provided respite for families and carers, it has also enabled students to engage with their peers and their friends in activities they wouldn't normally participate in," she said.
It had also enabled parents to stay in jobs, work longer hours or study because they were free from the need to pick students up at 3.30pm when school finishes, she said.
"It has been an exceptionally excellent program for families, for children, for parents and for carers."
Sixteen-year-old Wil Fowler, who attends the program three nights a week, was a fan of cooking activities, dancing, watching the Wiggles on the big screen and, during the school holidays, visiting the museum and going bowling.
His mother, Rebecca Quinn, said she had been one of the first to enroll in the program, which opened up the possibility of work for her.
"I can do full days on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and I can work on the holidays," she said.
Having access to the care, which was unusual for a teenager, gave the family some breathing space and enabled Wil to "see peers", "hang out with different people at different school levels" and play lots of games and sport - lately rugby.
"He's very well supported and everyone knows him," Ms Quinn said.
BSDS Principal Kirshy McAinch said students loved the program, which was currently "jam-packed", with at least a third of the school's families accessing it, and others waiting to do so.
"We've been very privileged that we've had it here since 2018," she said.
"It's so exciting that this opportunity is being made available to other specialist settings because I know the impact it will have on families and students."
Ms Edwards described the government's announcement of the extension of the program as coming on top of a $3 billion commitment to inclusive education which included an upgrade or rebuild of every specialist school in the state.
The MP had a particular interest in the issue, having chaired two past parliamentary inquiries into disability services - on autism and youth and disability services - and she said providing after hours care was a recommendation from these.
The state government was "stepping up" to deliver what was really a federal responsibility, she said.
On the issue of "desegregating" disability education, which was a hotly debated recommendation of the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability, it was important that parents and children had a choice, Ms Edwards said.
"Some children just cannot go into a mainstream school. Their needs are too high," she said. We made that very clear in our recommendations.
"And in my conversations with the minister just recently there are no plans for any change in Victoria."
The outside school hours care program will be extended to Ballarat, Geelong, Colac and Leongatha next year, along with a suite of metropolitan schools and in 2025-26 "just about every special school in the state" would be funded to run a program.
