And that's it for our rolling blog for October 24. Thanks for following along.
Check out on the day that was below:
Welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog to keep you up to date with what is happening. To find out what happened over the weekend see the blog from October 23.
On Tuesday, October 24, it is expected to hit a high of 24 degrees, partly clouding with wind developing.
Check out some of the stories from today.
The sun was shining down on the Avoca Shire Turf Club for a beautiful day of country racing.
Photographer Adam Trafford was there to capture all the fun and excitement of the day. Check out our mega gallery of pictures here. Who can you spot?
A world-first app for to assess your homes resilience in the event of a bushfire has been launched in time for summer.
The new Bushfire Resilience Rating Home Self-Assessment app, launched at Parliament House in Canberra, aims to better prepare people, and their homes for bushfires.
Over 1,200 households from bushfire impacted areas across Australia helped co-design and test the app.
The app can be accessed here.
Two people appear to be walking around central Victoria without realising they have won a newfound fortune.
They are part of a 12 person syndicate established at Champions Lotto Kangaroo Flat.
Each of the "A New Season" syndicate's members won $152,300.94 in Saturday's TattsLotto draw.
As well as scoring division one, the syndicate's System entry also scored division three 12 times, division four 15 times, and division six 10 times, bolstering the group's total prize to $1,827,611.32.
CATCH UP ON BREAKING NEWS:
A Bendigo triathlon club president who survived a car crash has had his petition to widen a road heard by the City of Greater Bendigo.
Gavin Hicks wants the "very dangerous" stretch of road made safer for cyclists.
The council on Monday (October 23) also approved a Marong township plan despite alarm bells for one councillor over tree protection.
"Unfortunately, I could only see poor outcomes for the environment in this recommended situation," Cr Jen Alden said.
The plan was sent to the state government and an independent panel for review.
The warning went out yesterday, and it's still in force today for damaging wind gusts across Victoria.
Bendigo can expect gusts into the mid 50 km/h as the day progresses, with even worse conditions forecast for the south reaches of the area including Daylesford and Kyneton.
In the latest report at 10.35am there were details on a 114 km/h gust recorded at Mt William in the Grampians early today.
Take care if you're out an about in the warning areas and make sure any loose items outside are secured.
Fancy a bit of fishing, maybe some drawing, kayaking and getting up close and personal with some water bugs? Then put the Cohuna Wetland Wonderland Weekend in your diary for November 4 and 5.
It's also a chance to show people the work to restore the Gunbower Forest floodplain and wetlands.
To book sessions and find out more information check out www.bit.ly/wonderlandweekend.
The latest round of grants, worth $3.98 million, help volunteers work on protecting and restoring landscapes.
Local groups to benefit are:
Grants of of $500 have also gone to 42 environmental volunteer groups including in Myall, Quambatook, and Woosang.
Some of our stories published this morning and last night:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.