A Bendigo man has pushed on with his efforts to make a "very dangerous" stretch of road safe for cyclists.
Bendigo Triathlon Club president Gavin Hicks had his petition heard at the City of Greater Bendigo's council meeting on Monday night, calling for Sedgwick Road at Mandurang to be widened after he was hit by car along the road in June.
According to Mr Hicks, he suffered a broken neck and four broken vertebrae.
MORE NEWS:
Councillor Jen Alden moved the motion for the council to hear the petition, which had received 120 signatures.
"Sedgwick Road is a very dangerous road for cyclists because of the blind spots, narrow sections and multiple bends, also, poor visibility for motorists," Ms Alden said.
In 2017, aspiring professional cyclist Jason Lowndes was killed on the same road.
"It's claimed that widening the road would've prevented both accidents," Cr Alden said.
"The applicant suggested if Bendigo is to promote itself as a cycling friendly and eco-friendly community that better roads need to be designed to accommodate Bendigo's ever increasing demands."
He said the extent, cost and associated regulatory approval processes for vegetation removal and encroachment into adjoining crown land impacted the City's ability to widen the road.
Council would prepare a response before its December meeting.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.