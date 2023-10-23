Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Police

More police out for huge Bendigo show, Bendigo Cup crowds

DC
By David Chapman
October 24 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks is keen to let road users know police an turn up 'anywhere, anytime'. Picture by Darren Howe.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks is keen to let road users know police an turn up 'anywhere, anytime'. Picture by Darren Howe.

Extra police will be out on the roads for the Bendigo Agricultural Show and the Bendigo Cup to push road safety messages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.