Extra police will be out on the roads for the Bendigo Agricultural Show and the Bendigo Cup to push road safety messages.
A hectic five-day period in the city - the Bendigo show is on October 27-28 and the cup days later on November 1 - is set to attract huge crowds and police are keen to ensure road users do the right thing.
At the weekend, the State Highway Patrol was in the area cracking down at high collision locations and a booze bus was tackling drink driving.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said it was all about reminding motorists of the message "anytime, anywhere, anyone".
"It links to a comment I made recently that just because an operation finishes, doesn't mean we're going to go away," he said,
"Don't think that we can't get the resources we need to further remind people to do what they are supposed to be doing."
While not part of any particular operation or road blitz, the weekend's combined State Highway Patrol/booze bus operation was an indication of what's to come as more Victorians travel to upcoming events.
"It's not the first and it won't be the last," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"There will be more. I'm not going to tell you when because I do like to have a few surprises.
"We have the Spring Racing Carnival coming up which some people like to treat as a long weekend, the Echuca Cup and some smaller race meetings.
"It's fantastic. It means we can spread our resources and support each other. Neighbouring units can come into our area and help us and we can go into theirs."
Senior Sergeant Brooks said if people thought they could get away with breaking the rules "I'm here to tell you, you can't".
"We are going to turn up in weird and wonderful places and times of the day," he said.
"There will be extra deployment for the Bendigo show and it's all about making sure people are safe, that people driving cars who are behaving responsibly can do so safely."
The extra resources on the weekend allowed Bendigo police to continue with the Motorcyclist Awareness Month. This time the focus was on off-road (all-terrain) bikes, with the blitz stretching from the Murray River to the Macedon Ranges.
"We went into forests around central Victoria, the Wombat Forest and Cobaw Forest, and it was more an education campaign speaking to riders about safety gear, wearing the right clothes, riding with your mates and letting people know where you're intending to go," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"We had great support from Parks Victoria who deployed their resources, talking about camping as we come into the fire season and it was just an opportunity to put the message out there."
