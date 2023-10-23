Twenty-one family violence perpetrators have been arrested in Bendigo as part of a major statewide operation.
Operation Enforceable saw specialist units from across Victoria Police proactively target and catch family violence perpetrators known to actively avoid police detection.
In Bendigo, 62 offenders were charged and 20 family violence intervention orders were served.
Bendigo made up just less than a quarter of all arrests in the western police region, which extended from Geelong to Swan Hill.
MORE NEWS:
Across the state, 460 offenders were arrested and 450 family violence intervention orders were served.
The operation took place on six days from Monday, October 16 to Wednesday, October 18 and between Wednesday, August 9 to Friday, August 11.
Family Violence Command Acting Superintendent Holly Dalrymple said frontline police attended 93,000 family violence incidents every year.
"That's roughly one every six minutes," she said.
"When we're talking about family violence, we're predominantly talking about men committing acts of violence and abuse against women and children. But it's important to acknowledge family violence doesn't discriminate. It impacts all people of all backgrounds in all communities.
"This operation shows just how serious we are in holding family violence offenders to account and ensuring the safety of victim-survivors
"We are sending a strong message to family violence perpetrators that these violent crimes will not be tolerated."
OTHER NEWS:
Acting Superintendent Dalrymple said she encouraged victim-survivors to speak to police or support services when they were ready.
"Know that at Victoria Police we will believe you and we will take action to protect you and your loved ones," she said.
