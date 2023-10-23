Bendigo Advertiser
Great Otway National Park earthquake reportedly felt in Bendigo

October 23 2023 - 5:25pm
Four quakes have been recorded in the Otway Ranges since October 22. Image from earthquakes.ga.gov.au
Three further earthquakes have been recorded in the Otway Ranges region after a 5.0 magnitude quake hit the area early on October 22.

