Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Photos from the 2023 Blue Pyrenees Estate Avoca Cup

AT
By Adam Trafford
October 24 2023 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun was shining down on the Avoca Shire Turf Club for a beautiful day of country racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Adam Trafford

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.