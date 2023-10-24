The sun was shining down on the Avoca Shire Turf Club for a beautiful day of country racing.
Photographer Adam Trafford was there to capture all the fun and excitement of the day. Check out our mega gallery of pictures below. Who can you spot?
Racing season has kicked off in-and-around Bendigo, heralding in colourful frocks, fascinators, and the excitement of country racing.
The creme of the crop for the city is the Apiam Bendigo Cup on Wedesnday, November 1.
What's more, Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Henjuis is confident the crowd at this year's Bendigo Cup meeting can return to somewhere near pre-COVID levels..
"We want 6000-plus here on the day. There were 4200 here last year on a pretty terrible spring day and month, so 6000 is our magic number this year," he said.
