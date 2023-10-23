City of Greater Bendigo councilor Jen Alden said she was reluctant to vote in favour of a revised Marong Township Structure Plan, but the outer suburb's rapid growth and the urgency of an independent planning panel meeting forced her hand.
The structure plan, which was first approved by council in 2020, is set to be placed in the City's planning scheme as an amendment and outlines key growth precincts and infrastructure required for the growing suburb.
However, alarm bells rang for Ms Alden at City staff's decision to remove a vegetation protection overlay from the township plan.
MORE NEWS:
According to a report presented to councillors, a vegetation protection overlay was being considered by the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, however "additional detailed studies would be required".
The report said the studies could result in the amendment being delayed by a minimum of eight months.
"The structure plan stipulates the need to ensure that Marong's tree canopy coverage increases with new development," Cr Alden said.
"Sadly, that's not necessarily always the case to date, with multiple complaints being received by myself as ward counselor regarding mature native tree removals by developers.
Cr Alden said the removal of the proposed overlay was the "biggest issue" with the plan.
"Unfortunately, I could only see poor outcomes for the environment in this recommended situation," she said.
"The removal was chosen over alternatives of completing further detailed studies, obviously the length of time and seeking further advice.
"I believe in [supporting the amendment], the best outcomes for the future of Marong and also Greater Bendigo are not really being achieved."
The Marong Township Structure Plan detailed precincts around a proposed town centre which would accommodate a population of 8000 people, a major increase from its population of 2005 people at the 2021 Census.
Part of Marong's development would include the Bendigo Regional Employment Precinct, a expanded bus network and the Marong Western Freight Corridor.
The corridor was needed to remove through traffic and improve town amenity, according to the plan.
The plan stated many residents were concerned about the traffic at the Calder Highway and Calder Alternative Highway intersection.
In September, owner of the Marong Family Hotel Robyn Lougoon said the suburb's infrastructure "hasn't kept up" with its population growth, and a bus network and more facilities such as a supermarket were sorely needed.
OTHER NEWS:
When the structure plan was passed in September, it stated "the Marong Primary School is close to reaching capacity and has limited opportunities to expand on its current site".
However, that has been edited to state "Marong Primary School will continue to serve the community and State government will monitor enrolments".
A Department of Education spokesperson said the existing schools in the region had "the capacity to meet anticipated enrolments".
"While there are no immediate plans to build a new school in this area, we will continue to review this information annually as part of our state-wide planning for schools," the spokesperson said.
An independent panel would be selected by the state government Minister for Planning, with a directions hearing in November, followed a by a panel hearing in February 2024.
The panel report and recommendations would be considered at a council meeting.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.