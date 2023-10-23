Welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog to keep you up to date with what is happening. To find out what happened over the weekend see the blog from October 22.
On Monday, October 23, it is expected to hit a high of 21 degrees and be mostly sunny for the Bendigo region.
Christian Carter has expressed his shock and disappointment at Golden Square Football Netball Club's decision to replace him as senior coach. Less than one month after leading the Bulldogs to the BFNL premiership, Carter was informed early last week that he would not be coach of Golden Square in 2024.He caught up with Adam Bourke on the latest moves.
A weather warning has been sent out for Central parts of the state, expected to land on the morning of October 24.
Kyneton and Daylesford may be affected by gusts of up to 90km per hour which will pass through the region.
The severe winds are expected to tail off by the afternoon. Expect further updates in the morning.
Every morning there's a long queue of discerning locals outside the window of an office kitchenette in Castlemaine waiting patiently for the best coffee in town. And that's in the hands of Lloyd Meadows.
He's part of our new series on young and regional business people making a difference to our daily lives and, in Lloyd's case, the quest for the perfect brew.
Greater Bendigo residents are being invited to vote on the design they would like to see on the side of the Elmore public toilet block.
Construction for the building is expected to commence in Mid-November with the design with the most votes being added to the structure.
Voting will end on November 10 and can be accessed here: https://letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au/elmore-toilets-and-changing-place
Bendigo's Phoenix FM have made the cut as finalists in five categories in 2023 The Community Broadcasting Association of Australia awards.
The community station has been shortlisted in; Outstanding small station, outstanding volunteer contribution, excellence in Indigenous engagement, excellence in Indigenous broadcasting and excellence in music presentation.
The winners will be announced on November 4.
The Maiden Gully CFA are hosting an open day next month to show residents what it takes to be a volunteers member and help their community.
The doors will be opened at 10am and will also show people how to prepare themselves and their homes for bushfire season.
The open day will be on Sunday, November 5 so pen this one in the diary.
Fosterville Gold Mine have placed first in the 30th annual Minerals Council of Australia Victorian Mine Rescue Competition.
Mandalay's Costerfield Operations took out second place while CSA Cobar finished third overall third place.
The competition was held in Stawell over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the front page for the Bendigo Advertiser today relates to the biggest story of the weekend, should the city triple its population?
Sending 230,000 people to Bendigo might not be the best way to tackle a looming population explosion, a group advising Victorian decision makers says.
It is, obviously, already generating a lot of chatter.
Do you have something to say on it? Send us your view at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Funding announced for diverse group of Victorian carers: Carers and volunteers minister Ros Spence this week announced that 25 groups have received grants of $900,000 as part of National Carers Week.
'Produce to cost even more': councils push back on water buybacks: A group of local government councils, which includes Campaspe and Loddon shires, are fighting the federal government's proposed water buybacks scheme, fearing it will result in job losses and put farming livelihoods at risk.
A nearly 30-year cold case now has a $1million reward for information. Michael "Billy" Hegedus, 17, died after being shot twice at his family's road house in Inverell, New England in a botched robbery.
