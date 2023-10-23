Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Coroner's Court: tragic death of Bendigo child XY in state care

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 24 2023 - 8:59am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coroner's Court sitting in Bendigo is investigating the death of a girl in state care. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The Coroner's Court sitting in Bendigo is investigating the death of a girl in state care. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers should be advised the following article refers to the passing of a First Nations child. The following story contains details readers may find distressing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.