Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo's Bluebird Patisserie to close doors after three years

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
September 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bluebird Patisserie owner and pastry chef Mynette Richardson is looking forward to working less hours and spending more time with her family as she closes the pastry shops doors for the final time. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Bluebird Patisserie owner and pastry chef Mynette Richardson is looking forward to working less hours and spending more time with her family as she closes the pastry shops doors for the final time. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Bluebird Patisserie resembled more of a flower shop than a pastry shop this week, as supporters of the business reacted to news of it closing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.