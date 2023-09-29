Two groups, one in navy, the other in kilts, formed up.
Those in navy, some with ranks higher than might usually hear the cadence of a drill sergeant, were marshalled into place and then headed off down Myers St to the skirl of bagpipes.
They were remembering those who had fallen in the line of duty.
The short, but poignant march to mark National Police Remembrance Day, drew a small crowd outside of St Paul's Cathedral, where a service was held.
The Bendigo Highland and Clan MacLeod pipe bands lead the contingent of police officers towards the church.
MORE NEWS:
Mel Oliver, who watched the march, had a personal connection to the service.
"My husband's a police officer and he's holding a flag today," Ms Oliver said.
"I just think there's a big sacrifice from families, and police officers themselves," she said.
"So I think [for] one day its not that hard to support them."
Ms Oliver's young son, Freddie, showed his respects by holding a teddy bear dressed as a police officer.
James Prime, who was attending the service for the first time, said he came to acknowledge the risks officers face in the line of duty.
"I came pay my respects to people that serve for us," Mr Prime said.
"They put themselves out there to protect us, so we've got to come and pay some respect back to them."
Held each September 29, the feast day of the patron saint of law enforcement, St Michael, the day honours police officers killed in the line of duty, as well as members who have passed away in the past 12 months.
The Queensland Police Service, Western Australia Police Force and Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary have all had members killed in the last year.
National Police Remembrance day coincides with Blue Ribbon Day, a Blue Ribbon Foundation initiative which funds new and improved emergency facilities in Victorian hospitals that are then named in memory of fallen officers.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.