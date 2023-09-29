"People think writing their life story is sort of simple and straightforward. I think the more you think about it, the more difficult it becomes," Robyn Davidson says.
The Castlemaine-based author's story, Unfinished Woman, which is released on Tuesday, October 3, has been the hardest of her five books to write.
That was not only because its central theme is her mother, who committed suicide when Davidson was 11, but because it was written in fragments over decades spent "commuting" between London and India, and visiting Australia, Tibet and North America.
That made the effort "a bit like putting together this 3D jigsaw," she says.
To concentrate on the process, around a decade ago Davidson bought "a lovely old stone house" in Castlemaine and started working on turning it into a sanctuary.
"I've really been without a home, I've been so nomadic for 30 or 40 years, or maybe forever," she tells the Advertiser.
"And making this old house beautiful and feeling that it was a place I could retreat into in order to pull together this book and think about the past and about my life ... [means] I do love the house and I love this area."
In the memoir's epilogue she writes of her gratitude to the "kindly house" with its "kangaroos up the back", "chaotic" garden, profusion of birds and "people who come and go".
Best known as Tracks adventurer
On her Instagram account, Davidson describes herself as "writer, explorer, film maker and cultural commentator best known for [her] solo odyssey across the Australian outback with four camels and a dog."
That 1977 trip across the desert from Alice Springs to the Indian Ocean was documented in the international best seller Tracks, which was later made into a 2013 film starring Mia Wasikowska and Adam Driver.
Unfinished Woman provides the backstory to Tracks - the family and outback Queensland childhood that shaped Davidson, her bohemian early adult years and then life in London, where the travelogue was written in 1980.
She also writes about Tracks' "evil twin" Desert Places, which details her "distressing" journey over several months with a group of nomadic Indigenous Rabari people in Gujarat.
Desert Places was about failure and anger, she writes, the anger "not focused at the inequities of India so much, but beyond that, at the needless suffering inflicted on my species by my species".
Nevertheless the experience confirmed her belief in the value of nomadic lifestyles in fostering human qualities, and inspired "boundless" admiration and affection for the group she travelled with.
We read of the author's decades-long relationship with Indian politician Narendra Singh Bhati, who lived in a different world from her but was for many years Davidson's "companion of first resort".
Also throwing a huge shadow is her "catastrophic affair" with a British writer we know to be Salman Rushdie, which sparked a breakdown and recurring episodes of crippling depression.
Obsessed with freedom
The memoir narrates the experiences of someone "completely obsessed with the notion of freedom and making a self", and Davidson counts herself "incredibly lucky to have been formed by the era [she] was formed by".
"The late 60s and early 70s were a really wonderful time to be young, because it allowed for all of that experimentation," she says.
"I think it really is more difficult now in all sorts of ways that are both subtle and obvious."
One factor working against individual freedom is a general increase in fear, she believes, which tends to make people "much more concerned with material goods".
Davidson's belief that life is a process of constantly learning and evolving takes her deep into her "unusually fateful life" in Unfinished Woman.
While the memoir "honours" her mother, who died aged 46, and explores the cultural and other pressures that were on her - and therefore on Davidson - its real interest is not so much herself, but "how a life unfolds from causes that you really have no hand in", she says.
"It's sort of trying to come to terms with the fundamental mystery of what a life is, really."
In her own case, her mother's death produced in her "a nihilistic vision" and accompanying question of how to create meaning and cope with suffering that has profoundly influenced her life.
While she might have taken a more stable and conventional path had her mother not taken her own life, that didn't in itself drive Davidson to walk across the continent with camels, she says.
"I think there are so many millions of causes that go into an effect.
"A different sort of person ... would have done something completely different."
Exploring fate
In the memoir she explores "fate", by which she means "odd and unlikely events and coincidences".
"Perhaps a strong fate is nothing more than a reckless disregard for consequences, which can look like courage, but is really something else - a curiosity greater, even, than fear."
She might be in her early seventies but now the book is finally finished Davidson is free to pack her bags and head off again.
She has been thinking about Greenland, she says, but is also looking forward just to devoting her attention to something new.
"Maybe I'll study mushrooms or something!"
In the final paragraphs of the book she writes:
"Sometimes, I will experience a moment like a pause, or an opening.
"Everything stands still, as if time has opened into space as it did when I was a child ... when time billowed around us, and held us all safe.
"Everything is unsullied and it is the first day of creation.
"..As it did in the desert, when the isolated self dissolved into the web of everything.
"In those moments (vanishingly rare), the wound of severance experienced ... after my mother's death, is healed.
"And I arrive in the only home I could ever have - the ineffable, unfathomable present."
