BLUE suede shoes are selling like hotcakes at the Bluebird Patisserie, which is fitting, as the items are made almost entirely from choux pastry. The French style boutique eatery in Mitchell Street, Bendigo, has been swept up in Elvis fever since last week's launch of the King of Rock's blockbuster exhibition at the Bendigo Art Gallery. The eatery has given over part of its whimsical display window to its own Elvis Presley memorabilia, lovingly collected and retained by the family that owns the bakery. More news: Countdown on for 150th Bendigo Easter Fair with program launched online Isaac Richardson, son of Bluebird Patisserie owner Mynette Richardson, said the signed Elvis concert tickets in the window were collected by his grandmother. "Nan was a huge Elvis fan back in the day, before she passed," he said. The patisserie has become a must-see stop for tourists who have visited the region for the exhibition at Bendigo Art Gallery. "The blue suede shoes have been very popular and we have had some very passionate fans come in - some of them in costumes," Mr Richardson said. "We've sold out of the shoes many times. People have been coming in from South Australia, Queensland, everywhere." Mr Richardson said the blue suede shoes were made from delicately iced eclairs and finished with ribbon and chocolate biscuits for the heels.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/151787975/cff8229f-c9b7-4b4e-8798-2543a5c1f506.jpg/r0_225_4928_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg