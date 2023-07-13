Let them eat ... pastries?
Bendigo may be more than 16,000 kilometres from Paris - but the distance is not stopping Bluebird Patisserie in the CBD dishing out French patisserie treats a plenty on Bastille Day, July 14.
The French national holiday marks the 1789 fall of the Bastille prison in Paris at the hands of revolutionaries, an event that spearheaded the republic founded on liberté, égalité, and fraternité.
Bluebird Patisserie will pay homage to their pastry's mother-country by decorating the offering of hand-crafted treats with edible flags of red, white and blue.
As a contributor to Bendigo's French-fare, Bluebird owner Mynette Richardson would like to see a larger embrace of French culture within Australia.
"There needs to be a lot more of it," Ms Richardson said.
"(The French) have an appreciation for all the finer things: good food, good chocolate, good pastry, good wine."
In terms of the finer things, Bluebird Patisserie will be offering classic French wares that would have even delighted Marie Antoinette.
"We've got choux, paris-brest, french operas, croissants, almond croissants, pan au chocolat and pan aux raisins."
Ah - pastry, the true language of love.
Are you doing anything for Bastille Day? Send us pictures addynews@bendigoadvertiser.com.au
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.