UPDATE, 8.45am:
A 47-year-old Keilor Park man has airlifted to the Alfred hospital with serious injuries following a single car rollover in Kimbolton around 5.35am on September 29.
A police spokesperson said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, had to be extricated from the vehicle.
He is understood to have an upper body injury.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Earlier, 7.18am: A person has been released after they were trapped following a road traffic accident in Kimbolton on Friday morning around 5.35am.
A CFA spokesperson said the person had been rescued from the vehicle.
The crash took place at the intersection of Lyell Road and Kelly's Road in Kimbolton - a Greater Bendigo locality which borders Lake Eppalock and which is around half an hour from the Bendigo CBD.
Victoria Police, Air Ambulance and CFA crews are understood to be at the scene.
More information soon.
