Bendigo could find itself a rarity on the world stage if the Victorian Goldfields was deemed a UNESCO World Heritage site, the city's mayor said.
"We're a creative city of gastronomy and having a world heritage listing in the same area - there's not a lot of places that have that," City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said.
Funding of $3.8 million was allocated in the State Budget to drive tourism, jobs and growth around the UNESCO bid in the local economy.
Cr Metcalf said the funding meant they were a step closer to the bid being sent to Canberra for consideration, and hopefully, to UNESCO shortly after.
"If we've got a tentative listing from the federal government to UNESCO it's pretty clear that we're going to get the UNESCO World Heritage designation for the Goldfields," she said.
Support for the heritage listing was a high-profile commitment in Labor's election campaign, which was delivered upon in the May 23 budget.
Thirteen councils, led by the cities of Bendigo and Ballarat, have banded together to advance the world-heritage bid.
The Goldfields region has some of the world's best preserved gold rush era landscapes, towns and cities with architecture funded by the booms of the 19th and 20th centuries.
Funds for a Community Health and Learning Hub at Bendigo TAFE Castlemaine campus was also part of the budget.
Cr Metcalf said the injection of funds for TAFE would create a flow-on effect between education and the ability to provide services to athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"It gives us the opportunity to make sure people in Bendigo are ready, job wise, for when the Commonwealth Games comes along," she said.
"They'll be able to put that on their resume and say 'we've worked with athletes at the Commonwealth Games', as exercise physiologists and those sorts of things."
Cr Metcalf wasn't concerned about the lack of funding in the budget for the Games, citing the council's sound financial situation and the state government's 2022-23 budget commitments.
"There's no additional money committed this year but we've already got that commitment of $2.6 billion [from last year]," she said.
"Our debt at the end of June is $21 million, we've repaid close to $35 million back in the last six years. So we're in a really good position to borrow for permanent legacy and permanent infrastructure. We're very comfortable to be able to do that."
And while the headline budget announcement for Bendigo continues to be a lag in gallery funding, Cr Metcalf said ithe delay signified the government pressing the "pause button", not stop, on the project.
"We don't have the funding committed at the federal level yet, because we only got the grant criteria in the last month," Cr Metcalf said.
"We knew the timelines were always going to be tight. So the $2 million [announced for 2023-24] allows us to do some early works, that won't actually interrupt the gallery at all," she said.
