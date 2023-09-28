Three alleged Rebels motorcycle gang members charged over an assault in May which left a man with serious face injuries have appeared in court.
Criminal barrister David DeWitt, who was representing all three, applied for a variation of bail conditions to allow Frank Guarneri and his son, Antonio Guarneri, to associate with each other during a hearing in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 28.
He also asked for a three-month adjournment of their cases and that of Dylan Marshall.
The trio have been charged with intentionally and recklessly causing injury, affray, assault in company and assault with a weapon over a May 15 North Bendigo incident, which left a man with serious facial injuries outside his own property.
The prosecution didn't oppose the Guarneris' bail conditions being varied, which Magistrate Sharon McRae agreed to do, leaving the father and son prohibited only from contacting their co-accused, Dylan Marshall.
Mr Marshall's bail conditions remained unchanged.
"You can't have anything to do with Dylan but you can associate with your brother," Magistrate Sharon McRae said to Antonio Guarneri, before being told by him that Frank was his father.
The magistrate suggested to the accused men that there could be "problems down the road" if the same lawyer continued acting for all three of them.
Should a conflict of any sort arise, the lawyer would be unable to represent any of them, she warned.
The court heard the men's bail conditions, which included reporting to Bendigo police station on Mondays, would be otherwise unchanged.
They were remanded to appear again in the Magistrates' Court on November 23.
